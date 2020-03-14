YMCA unveils ‘Stronger. Better. Together.’ campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is unveiling its new campaign. Stronger. Better. Together. Is all about inclusion and “the needs and values that everyone has.”

The campaign is sponsored by the AWS Foundation.

“The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne provides an array of adaptive and inclusive programs throughout Allen, Whitley and Wells counties. From infants to seniors, beginners or seasoned athletes, we welcome you to join our adaptive and inclusive programs today,” says the Y.

You can learn more about the campaign and the inclusive programs the Y has by clicking here.