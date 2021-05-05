YMCA Trail Buddies bike program kicks off 5th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne kicked off it’s fifth season of Trail Buddies on May 1.

Trail Buddies is a free bike program that offers people with a disability or who are unable to pedal a bike an opportunity to rise outside and enjoy the outdoors. Trained volunteers pedal adults and children who weight 50 to 250 pounds on specialized wheelchair bicycles called The DUET.

“We are excited to provide this wonderful program for volunteers and community members to build friendships and create memories,” said Rebekah Coffey, director of adaptive services for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “With a mission focused on making the Y available to all, the Y strives to be a leading voice on health and well-being for our community. We provide resources and guidance so that all people, no matter what their circumstances, can achieve greater health and well-being in spirit, mind and body.”

Since the program began in 2017, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne said it has given over 420 rides for participants to enjoy the trails through the Trail Buddies Bike Program.

Trail Buddies will be offered at the Jorgensen Family YMCA at 10313 Aboite Center Rd and the Parkview Family YMCA at 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

For more information or to sign up a rider, contact Rebekah Coffey at 260-755-4961 or rebekah_coffey@fwymca.org.