FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If your child needs a haircut before going back to school, one local YMCA branch has the event for you.

The Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA will offer free back-to-school haircuts during an event at All Kinds Hair Co. at 7229 Maplecrest Road on Monday from 4-7 p.m.

The haircuts are for boys or girls on a first come, first serve basic. Children are asked to come with clean hair.