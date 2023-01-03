FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne recently commended seven local companies at annual award ceremony celebrating workplace wellness.

The 14th Annual YMCA Workplace Wellness Awards aimed to distinguish employers who create healthier workplaces for employees based on an index created by the YMCA.

Seven companies received the highest award, the Platinum Level, for their efforts “which supported the continuation of healthy lifestyles for its employees:”

Ash Brokerage

City of Columbia City

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Fort Wayne Metals

Hylant

Raytheon

The DeHayes Group

The assessment tool the YMCA uses to rate companies can be found on their website.