YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne to temporarily close all branches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) All YMCA’s in Allen, Wells and Whitley counties will close temporarily at the end of the day Tuesday until further notice according to a letter emailed to Y members from the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. The hope is that the YMCA would be able to open back up on Monday April 13.

The decision was made based on the careful consideration of public health recommendations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic according to President and CEO Chris Angellatta.

During the closures, the Y indicated it is meeting member needs in other ways: