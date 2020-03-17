YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne to temporarily close all branches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) All YMCA’s in Allen, Wells and Whitley counties will close temporarily at the end of the day Tuesday until further notice according to a letter emailed to Y members from the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. The hope is that the YMCA would be able to open back up on Monday April 13.
The decision was made based on the careful consideration of public health recommendations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic according to President and CEO Chris Angellatta.
During the closures, the Y indicated it is meeting member needs in other ways:
- Creating engaging curriculum to connect families to fun at home activities, including active play ideas, and projects for all ages. Follow your branch on social media to stay connected.
- We are pleased to offer you access to a variety of FREE online workouts and group exercise classes to help you stay fit during this time of social distancing. These options offer high-quality workouts via TV, computer, tablet, and smartphone.
- Y360 group exercise classes – free to Y members for a limited time.
- Y Virtual Services – Personal Training and Coaching.
- The YMCA Youth Service Bureau will continue with 400 truancy hearings (5-6 people at a time) and continue our 1 on 1 teen mentoring program. These services are working with the most vulnerable families to provide resources and support to help youth graduate from high school and meet some of their basic needs.
- Continuing to employ some Y staff during the facility closures, preparing for summer camps, conducting maintenance projects, and deep cleaning our facilities for your return.
- Today we are convening with the Allen County Health Department and several other organizations to establish plans to offer childcare for healthcare workers.
- Coordinating with churches and organizations providing volunteers and supplies to assist children and families with meals and food insecurity.