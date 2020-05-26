YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne opens membership branches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After nearly 2 months YMCAs in Greater Fort Wayne are back open to members.

YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has locations in Allen, Wells, and Whitley counties. All of the membership branches in those counties opened Tuesday, with new precautions in place.

Just a few of the measures in place will be staff wearing masks, towels and disinfectant provided so that members can wipe down the equipment before and after use, and equipment will be marked off to every other piece of equipment to promote spacing. With this being the first day back open participation was limited but that was to be expected based on other branches across the country.

“We are at about 20% participation compared to normal and we expect that to grow a little bit throughout the day,” says Chris Angellatta, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, “Most Ys across the country that have been opened for 2 to 3 weeks are seeing about 25% to 40% of their normal use and that’s probably where we will top out at today. We are tracking to at about 30% to 35% of our normal use.”

To help families during these difficult times, YMCA locations have been providing child care for the last several weeks and it has helped them prepare to still host their child care camps.

“Parent pick-up and drop-off happen in the parking lot, not inside the buildings, they get health checked every day before they enter the program. The staff as well are health checked every day, then obviously lots of extra cleaning lots of extra handwashing, explains Angellatta, “The new terminology you might hear is ‘cohort distancing’ and what that means is that we don’t let groups mix with other groups and that’s part of how camp will be run.”

Some parts of the facilities are still close like saunas, hot tubs, and playgrounds. Pools will be open with restrictions in place that include capacity limitations.

As restrictions are lifted more activities will become available and they will be updating their schedules across the area. You can find more information on their restrictions and safety precautions here.