YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne celebrating new Americans during Welcoming Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During this year’s Welcoming Week (Sept. 10-19), the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is hosting free events to celebrate immigrant contributions to communities and bring together all residents in a spirit of unity.

“We are proud to be a part of Welcoming Week, which demonstrates that in places large and small, rural and urban, people of all backgrounds are coming together to create stronger communities. It is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents and colleagues, and to make our towns more welcoming to newcomers and to everyone who calls our community home,” said Francisco Townsend, Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Global Engagement.

During Welcoming Week, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne and its partner organizations are hosting:

First-time Home Buyer Fair Meet with realtors, lenders, home insurances and learn all about purchasing your first home. The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Central Branch YMCA, located at 1020 Barr St. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. Interpreters will be available. For questions or to register, contact Francisco_townsend@fwymca.org.

Fort Wayne Museum of Art Bilingual Tours Join the Fort Wayne Museum of Art for free bilingual tours in Burmese and Spanish, courtesy of Language Services Network. The event will take place on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. Interpreters will be available. Anyone with questions is asked to email lsnfortwayne@yahoo.com.

Cultural Awareness Training Learn ways to enhance cross-cultural understanding, relationships, and engagement among all members of your organization. The event will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Allen County WorkOne. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. For questions or to register, contact Francisco_townsend@fwymca.org.

Ethnic Bridge Building Discussion Ever wonder what immigrants & refugees go through? Come hear first-hand the opportunities and challenges they face. Meet at the Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. Anyone with questions is asked to email Contact: tabitha_ervin@fwymca.org.



“These events are part of a powerful and growing movement in our country and around the world, demonstrating that communities want to be welcoming,” said Rachel Peric, Executive Director of Welcoming America. “Welcoming Week is a reminder of the resilient and inclusive spirit of American communities. Thousands of local leaders nationwide are bringing their communities together to bridge divides and build stronger local economies where everyone belongs.”