YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne celebrating 30th anniversary of ADA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday, July 26th marks the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilites Act (ADA) becoming law. The law marked a historic moment for civil rights for those with disabilities.

The ADA prohibits discrimination against and provides opportunities for those with disabilities.

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne’s mission is “to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA is passionate about providing opportunities for all to belong and achieve.”

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne continues that mission with nearly 30 adaptive and inclusive programs, as well as sensory rooms and adaptive equipment. It also partners with other local organizations and provides employment readiness opportunities.

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne continues to offer programs to support individuals with disabilities, some of which include:

· Adaptive Sports & Martial Arts

· Adaptive Cooking & Wellness

· Adaptive Swim Lessons & Swim Team

· Trail Buddies (Adaptive Bike Riding Program for All Ages)

· Social Events (Designed for Teens/Adults with Diverse Abilities)

· Sensory Rooms (3 locations: Jorgensen Family YMCA, Caylor-Nickel Foundation Family YMCA, Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA; Open for the Community to Use)

More information about the ADA and events can be found by clicking here. To learn more about the YMCA’s Adaptive & Inclusive programs, click here.