YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne awarded $10,000 to support COVID-19 programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, First Merchants Bank presented the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne with $10,000 to support coronavirus programs at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and the YMCA Child Care Services.
“The pandemic created many urgent needs for people in our area. Since the Y is accustomed to launching programs in response to community needs, we were able to quickly mobilized resources to assist adults and young people who needed food, a safe place or emergency childcare,” stated Chris Angellatta, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “The generosity from the First Merchants Bank helps us continue these critical programs.”