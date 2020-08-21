YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne awarded $10,000 to support COVID-19 programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — High school football games will look very different when they kick off Friday night, with many played in front of few - if any - fans. They'll also be without halftime performances by marching bands.

In July, the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) canceled all fall band competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this cancellation didn't apply to the bands performing at halftime of football games— that decision was left up to each individual district.