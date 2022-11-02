FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne Metropolitan Board of Directors announced Wednesday Andrew Gritzmaker will be the incoming president and CEO of the non-profit.

A graduate of North Side High School and Purdue University Fort Wayne, Gritzmaker most recently served as CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Gritzmaker has also held the position of executive director at Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, which recently rebranded as Hope’s Harbor.

Marty Pastura is currently serving as the interim president and CEO until Gritzmaker officially takes the position.

“Andrew brings a wealth of proven leadership experience and community involvement. I’m pleased that we recruited a committed local lead to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne,” said Salena Scardina, Chair of the YMCA Metropolitan Board of Directors.