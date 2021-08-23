YMCA Northeast Indiana names new building and domestic violence crisis shelter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA Northeast Indiana has announced the name of its new building and domestic violence crisis shelter.

In recognition of the ongoing support for the YMCA’s mission and generous financial support from the William J. and Bonnie L. Hefner Foundation, the new building (formerly the Hall’s Guesthouse on Washington Center Road) will be named “The Hefner Center.” The YMCA said the domestic violence crisis shelter will be named Bonnie’s House, after long-time supporter Bonnie Hefner.

“My grandparents’ wish was to always include YWCA Northeast Indiana in their giving, and we couldn’t

be more happy to be able to support YWCA in their growth,” said Aimee Myers, Executive Director of

the William J. and Bonnie L. Hefner Foundation.

“On behalf of the YWCA Northeast Indiana board and staff, we are very appreciative of being bestowed the honor of aligning with this generous family. We could not be more pleased to be able to honor the Hefner family by placing their name on our building and by naming our domestic violence crisis shelter after Bonnie Hefner. We appreciate their ongoing support for our mission and the faith in our future within our community,” said Paula Hughes-Schuh, YWCA Northeast Indiana CEO.

YWCA Northeast Indiana said it anticipates having renovations to the building completed and all operations moved onsite by summer of 2022. In the meantime, residential programs and services continue to operate at YWCA’s current facilities, located at 5920 Decatur Rd and 2417 Fairfield Ave.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit ywcanein.com.