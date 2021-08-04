YMCA before, after school programs waitlisted as organization looks to hire help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The people with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne have joined the list of businesses putting the proverbial ‘help wanted’ signs in the window. The search is on for people to fill roles in before and after school programs across the area.

Those programs have been designed to help students start their day before the first bell rings, and serve as a place to go, and learn after school. According to the YMCA’s program director of childcare services, all schools and sites across the area that hosts the programs have been waitlisted.

“We’re really looking for staff that have experience with kids, volunteer work, ideally some college students that want to get in this field of education, psychology, anything like that,” Caleb Schannep told WANE 15. “On top of that, even at our sites, in our schools that we’re in – teaching assistants, teachers themselves that want to help out in either our before or after school programs.”

A job fair is planned to happen Saturday at the Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On-site interviews will happen during the fair in an effort to fill the positions. You can also apply on the YMCA’s website here: https://www.fwymca.org/job-openings-child-care