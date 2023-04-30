FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Summer Farmers Market will be heading outside soon. And you’ll also be able to shop the market an extra day this summer.

Ashley Adams Wagner with the YLNI Farmers Market stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The YLNI Summer Market will head to the corner of Wayne and Barr Streets starting Saturday, May 6. The market runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., next to the History Center. Free parking is available at the History Center, which you can also tour for free during the market. The Wednesday market will begin on June 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the History Center’s courtyard. You can click here to learn more.