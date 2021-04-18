YLNI plans virtual trivia night about all things Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Do you know what is the most popular piece of chocolate at DeBrand’s? That’s the kind of information that will come in handy for a virtual trivia night about all things northeast Indiana.

The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana are hosting the event on Tuesday at 7 pm. There will be three different rounds with three different categories, all about Northeast Indiana. It will feature giveaways highlighting businesses in the region as well. The group is hopeful the trivia night will give natives a chance to flex their Fort Wayne knowledge, and that it will also help newcomers get to know the area.

“Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana’s a really great place,” said Courtney Sullivan, Social Events Committee Chair for YLNI. “For me, I’m a transplant here but I’ve been able to get involved through Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana so if I can do that for others, I think that’s great.”

Trivia night will be limited to the first 20 teams who sign up. You can register for the event on its Eventbrite page.