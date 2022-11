FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Farmers Market kicks off its winter season Saturday at a new spot in Fort Wayne.

You can now find local vendors at the Olde East End Building, 1501 E Berry St., in the spot that was formerly Picker’s Dream. The winter market was previously held at the headquarters for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.

The market extended its run on Barr Street until the end of October ahead of the move indoors.