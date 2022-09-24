FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release.

The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. For years, the outdoor market on Barr Street has been a staple in the community on Saturdays in the summertime.

“I am not surprised,” said Market Manager Ashley Wagner. “Come out to the market. Talk to the vendors. See their amazing products. Taste their delicious treats. Hear their stories. They have created this incredible market that I’m so blessed to be a part of.”

Every vendor is local, coming from Allen County or the surrounding areas. Over the past 18 years, the market has grown to an average of 130 vendors each week with about 10,000 customers, according to the release.

“Our customers know better than anyone the type of community that our vendors have created at this market,” Wagner continued. “Thank you to our customers for recognizing the hard work and dedication of our vendors. They truly deserve it. And there’s no better place for this market than Fort Wayne.”

You can enjoy the market downtown on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. In the winter months, the event moves indoors, and Wagner said organizers are working to lock down a location.