FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Winter Market is still happening, but the summer season is right around the corner. The market will be back outside starting May 6.

Ashley Adams Wagner with the market stopped by WANE 15 to share more about what’s happening in the coming weeks and what to get excited about with the summer market. You can see that in the interview above.

The YLNI Winter Farmers Market is open inside the Olde East End Building for the next month before the summer season. The market is opening every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can click here to learn more.