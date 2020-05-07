YLNI Farmers Market to open May 16 with modifications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The YLNI Farmers Market will open May 16 after a two week delay due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited and relieved to not only get our local small business vendors back to work serving the community, but also to provide local products back into the hands of Northeast Indiana residents,” Ashley Adams-Wagner, YLNI Farmers Market manager said. “These modifications are temporary and will be fluid depending on where we find ourselves in the upcoming weeks. We look forward to providing the full experience of our YLNI Farmers Market when the time allows.”

Below is a summary of modifications to the market:

The layout of the market has changed, and vendors will be back to back down Barr and Berry Streets.

Vendors will be “grabbing their own products” behind their booths to customers lower contact with customers

Foot traffic will be placed in a “one-way” flow to encourage zero lines at booths and tents, and increase the ability to stay the appropriate distances from others as directed by Phase 2 Guidelines

Face masks will be encouraged but not required for vendors and patrons throughout Phase 2 in line with the Governor’s Phase 2 guidelines.

Strategic placement of hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the YLNI Farmers Market Footprint

There will be delivery and pickup options through local delivery services if “at-risk” or those who wish to isolate from the market would like to have local goods from vendors.

The History Center will be open for restroom facilities.

The YLNI Farmers Market encourages any resident who is feeling ill, sick or exposed to people with COVID-19 to refrain from attending the market until the current climate changes.



YLNI also indicated these modifications are fluid recommendations and can be changed at any time if circumstances warrant it.

