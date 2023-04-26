FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Visitors to the YLNI Farmers Market will have another option to shop starting in June. Currently the market operates on Saturdays at Berry and Barr Street next to the History Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

Starting June 7, the YLNI will host a Wednesday evening market in the courtyard of the History Center located at 302 E Berry Street. Hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday, August 30. A variety of vendors will be on hand along with food trucks and local musicians.

Street parking will be available.