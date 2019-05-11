YLNI Farmers Market set to open Saturday, May 18th

As temperatures warm up, many local makers, artisans and farmers move operations outdoors. The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Farmers Market hosts more than 60 vendors.

They open in just one week.

The market will run from May 18th through September 28th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The YLNI Farmers Market is on the corner of Barr and Wayne Streets.

At the market, you’ll be able to find local produce, plants, meats, baked goods, and homemade crafts. YLNI Farmers Market is known as a “producer-only” market. This means vendors personally make or grow the products they sell.

New this year, HT2 will be at the market selling adult beverages to enjoy while folks shop.

Free parking is available at the History Center lot, that’s along Berry Street. The streets will also be open with street parking in the surrounds blocks.

For more information, click here.

