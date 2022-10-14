FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI) Farmers Market, which welcomes thousands of people to its Barr Street market on Saturdays during the summer months, has announced a new location for its winter market.

According to a post on the YLNI Facebook page, the winter market will be located inside the Olde East End Building at 1501 E. Berry St. The building, according to the post, is best know as the Wayne Candy factory, and houses a number of other businesses including Summit City Breworks.

The YLNI winter market was held inside the Aunt Millie’s Bakery building on Pearl Street in year’s past.

The indoor market will be open every Saturday from Nov. 5 through April 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking will be available on the street. A shuttle bus will also take people to and from select Indiana Tech parking lots.

The Fort Wayne Farmers Market has already moved inside for the winter. It’s held at Parkview Field on Saturdays through May 13.