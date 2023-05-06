FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re that much closer to summertime, with the outdoor farmers market back on Barr Street this Saturday.

The market, organized by Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI), brings in vendors from around the region with handmade gifts, baked goods, fresh produce and more. Each weekend features food trucks and live bands as well.

YLNI will also have a market on Wednesday evenings from June 7 – Aug. 30 at the History Center between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

You can visit the Barr Street market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September 30. Find details on parking, directions, and more on what’s in store for this summer on the market’s social media.

YLNI also has a winter market at 1501 E Berry Street in the Olde East End building.