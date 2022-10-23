FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the YLNI Farmers Market wraps up its summer season and gets set to move to its new indoors location, market manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on October 23 to discuss the move.

You can see the full interview in the video above.

Wagner explains the layout, number of vendors, and parking for the indoor market.

The YLNI Farmers Market originally extended its outdoor season through the end of October. The last day for the market at the corner of Berry and Barr Streets in downtown Fort Wayne will be October 29.

The market moves into The Olde East End Building at 1501 East Berry Street starting on November 5.