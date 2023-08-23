FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For just the fourth time in the last 12 years the YLNI farmers market will be canceled last minute.

The heat drove organizers to the decision regarding Wednesday’s market.

“Of course, the health and safety always has to come first for our vendors for our customers, for our market staff, and everyone involved,” said Ashley Wagner, the market’s manager.

The decision isn’t one just made by Wagner, but she polls vendors to see if they are willing to brave the heat before deciding whether or not to cancel.

“We try to poll the vendors instead of the market making any decisions so it truly is up to the vendors,” Wagner said.

Wagner has run the market for the past 12 years, and this cancellation is a rare occurrence.

“This is the second time we’ve canceled on a Wednesday just this summer which is sad, but in the twelve years for the Saturday market I’ve only canceled twice in the 12 years,” Wagner said.

Even with the rare off day, Wagner said the market has had a fantastic year.

Currently, the YLNI Farmers market is the reigning market of the year in the state, and they are trying to win in it again this year.

You can cast a vote for the market on the American Farm Coalition Website.