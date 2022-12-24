FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A weekly farmers market in Fort Wayne has been canceled Saturday.
The YLNI Farmers Market announced it won’t be open because of the weather conditions.
The market plans to reopen next week on Dec. 31.
by: Lydia Reuille
