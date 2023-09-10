FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — THE YLNI Barr Street Market is asking community members and farmers market lovers to vote for their favorite market in the 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration.

To vote for the YLNI Barr Street Market simply scan the QR code or head to America Farmland Trust’s website and cast your vote for best market.

The YLNI’s market was revived nearly 15 years ago with only a few vendors and now over 100 are often featured each week. The market also features a year-round opportunity to get local produce, baked goods, crafts, and many Hoosier goods.