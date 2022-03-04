HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Are those … pelicans? In Huntington County?

A viewer sent photos of large birds in Roush Lake in Huntington. The long beaks and a large throat pouches were distinguishable and appeared to be pelicans.

The viewer said the suspected pelicans flew in over the Roush dam and were spotted in the water.

Pelicans spotted in Roush Lake. (Sarah Roby)

WANE 15 reached out to the Indiana DNR about the rare sighting. Turns out, they actually were pelicans, and they’re not really that rare.

Spokesman James Brindle said it is not exactly atypical to see pelicans, especially America white pelicans, migrate through Indiana this time of year. The large birds stop in Indiana to the feed on their way back from the Gulf Coast. They usually nest in the northwest or in Canada.

This photo was taken by DNR photographer John Maxwell at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area in Greene County in southwest Indiana:

(John Maxwell/Indiana DNR)

DNR ornithologist Allisyn Gillet said the pelican population is growing and the birds are nesting more in the Great Lakes area and Wisconsin. She said the species has recovered after the farming pesticide DDT was banned years ago.