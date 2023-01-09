FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews.

This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food.

“We noticed dishes like Bánh xèo, Korean rice hot dogs and rice rolls growing in interest,” explained Brittany Smith with Yelp, “so it is clear that these types of cuisines continue to rise in popularity.”

Smith said the Yelp data scientists compiled the list by looking at the volume of reviews and how frequently people go back to write more about the restaurants.

While the list is sure to cause debate, Smith saw a different angle.

“I view it as a bucket list to go try something new versus thinking ‘oh, I think XYZ should have been on the list,'” she said.

But she had a suggestion if your favorite didn’t crack the Top 10.

“If you want to see them on the list, you’ve got to share and spread the word about them. And that’s how they end up making it on.”

Fort Wayne’s Top 10 Restaurants according to Yelp

RankNameCuisineAddress
10Chance BarAmerican4301 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46807
9Copper SpoonAmerican301 W Jefferson Blvd #100, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
8Banh Mi BaristaVietnamese5320 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
7Banh Mi Pho ShopVietnamese1925 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
6The Han DynastyChinese6401 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
5Junk Ditch Brewing CompanyAmerican1825 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808
4NawaThai/Asian126 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
3Loving CaféVegan7605 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
2AA PokeHawaiian700 E Coliseum Blvd Suite A, Fort Wayne, IN 46805
1Kim VuVietnamese433 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825