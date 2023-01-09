FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews.

This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food.

“We noticed dishes like Bánh xèo, Korean rice hot dogs and rice rolls growing in interest,” explained Brittany Smith with Yelp, “so it is clear that these types of cuisines continue to rise in popularity.”

Smith said the Yelp data scientists compiled the list by looking at the volume of reviews and how frequently people go back to write more about the restaurants.

While the list is sure to cause debate, Smith saw a different angle.

“I view it as a bucket list to go try something new versus thinking ‘oh, I think XYZ should have been on the list,'” she said.

But she had a suggestion if your favorite didn’t crack the Top 10.

“If you want to see them on the list, you’ve got to share and spread the word about them. And that’s how they end up making it on.”

Fort Wayne’s Top 10 Restaurants according to Yelp