FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction began Wednesday on a project at Franke Park that will bring perks including a new entrance from Goshen Road and a rentable pavilion that can hold hundreds of people.

City officials gathered to break ground on phase one of the Franke Park Renaissance Master Plan. Listed in the plans are a new winding, tree-lined entrance from Goshen Road; an enclosed pavilion that can be rented out and holds 400 people; a paved multi-use trail connecting to neighborhoods in the southwest corner of the park, and improvements to the pre-existing trails for biking and hiking.

Coinciding with the Franke Park project is phase two of the Spy Run Creek Streambank Restoration, with a new bridge to be built over Spy Run Creek.

The groundbreaking comes after five years of planning with city officials, an advisory group for the project, and input from the community.

The parks department said the first phase of the Franke Park Renaissance Master Plan is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.