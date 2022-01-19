“Year of the L-29 Cord” — 2022 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival poster revealed

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival’s poster was revealed today at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Today by Amanda Peet, festival artist and board member, and Leslie Peel, Executive Director for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.

This year marks the festival’s 66th year and will celebrate the “Year of the L-29 Cord”, as chosen by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club.

The 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet that Peet drew her inspiration from for her artwork was donated to the ACDA Museum by Richard Munz. The Cord, once owned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, is currently on exhibition at the Hagen History Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Cord is scheduled to return to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in early April.

Amanda Peet, graphic artist and resident of Auburn, estimated she worked more than 100 hours to create this year’s poster which included many hours of research.

The 2022 poster will be printed in February and sold in the ACD Festival office and at local museums, the proceeds from which support the museums and the festival. The artwork will also be featured throughout the year on tee shirts, Friends of the Festival flags and additional merchandise, as well as on the festival wine bottled by Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard in LaOtto, Indiana — all of which supports the continued work of the festival and its mission to “promote and celebrate automotive heritage.”

This year’s festivities are currently planned for Labor Day weekend. Some annual favorites like Friday’s Cruise-In and free concert on the courthouse square on September 2nd and Saturday’s Parade of Classics and concert on September 3rd will be returning.

To watch the poster reveal video, visit the ACD Festival’s Facebook page. For more information regarding 2022 ACD Festival events, donation and sponsorship opportunities and merchandise sales, visit www.acdfestival.org, or contact the festival by email at information@acdfestival.org, or by phone — (260)-925-3600.