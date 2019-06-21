‘Yarn bomb’ display covers park to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Packard Park was covered in yarn Friday to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Lutheran Life Villages and Wunderkammer Company partnered to create a temporary “yarn bomb” art installation as part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day event. It is a nationwide event held on summer solstice the to raise awareness for the disease and money to fund research.

Residents at Lutheran Life Villages knitted and crocheted various yarn pieces for two years to create a giant yarn ball and blankets to cover park benches for the display.

“It’s just a fun and unique way to get people’s attention and raise awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s. The big thing is empowering our residents and letting them know that they can still have an impact on the community around them,” said Lutheran Life Villages Director of Community Engagement Kevin Naber.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

The display was free and open to the public. There was also a live banjo band and food vendors.