WWII veteran and wife celebrate their 100th birthdays for Memorial Day weekend

Wolcottville, Ind. (WANE) – Married couple of 70 years Paul Young and Ruby Young celebrated their 100th birthdays on Saturday.

Paul Young turned 100 years old on May 20th and Ruby Young will be turning 100 on June 21st. The couple decided to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend because they were able to have two of their five grandchildren and two of their five great-grandchildren at their lake house on Witmer Lake.

Mr. Young is a WWII veteran who is being honored this Memorial Day Weekend for his service by his family.