FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cue the balloons and birthday cake: Agatha Tourney, WWII head nurse, celebrated her 100th birthday with a party Saturday.

Tourney, who spent 18 months in the Army as a head nurse of 23 wards, was celebrated for her dedication and life-long legacy. She was joined by family and friends to mark the milestone.

In this full interview, Tourney recounts her experience in the Army, shares about her family life and expresses her happiness about her upcoming birthday on November 27.