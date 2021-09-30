WWII Air Force Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Local News
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A World War II Air Force Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday with a drive-by parade.

Lt. Col. Don Wolfe spent the evening on his lawn waving to well-wishers as he becomes a centenarian. The Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club and Fort Wayne Police Officers joined in on the fun as well.

Wolfe says he was touched that so many people wanted to wish him a happy birthday.

“I’m surprised and grateful of anybody even cares about me being 100. I don’t feel any different than I did 10 years ago, but except that I’m weaker,” Wolfe said.

What’s his secret to making it 100 years? Do what you love.

