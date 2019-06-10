WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour to bring wrestling action to Fort Wayne

The WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour comes to Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum on Friday, August 2, 2019. (Memorial Coliseum)

The WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour is coming to Fort Wayne, with stars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and more expected.

The event will be held Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or via the TM Mobile App.

The card, which is subject to change, includes matches like Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and more.