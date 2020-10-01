Wunderkammer Company displays painted plywood used during riots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following riots in downtown Fort Wayne, many businesses boarded up broken windows. Several groups painted those boards with messages, and now they are on display.

On June 5 and 6 the Downtown Improvement District and Art this Way reached out to businesses with boards on their windows and asked them for permission to paint the plywood. Nearly 90 artists and volunteers worked together to paint the boards when they were hung in downtown Fort Wayne.

The boards were taken down over the summer, and a collection of the mural boards are on display at Wunderkammer Company on Fairfield.

The exhibit titled “Conversations” runs through the middle of November.

Wunderkammer Company is open by appointment only. The public can email dan@wunderkammercompany.com to set up a viewing.