FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s back and better than ever. Germanfest returns for 2023 on Wednesday at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

This year festival goers can enjoy traditional favorites and some new things when things get into high gear on Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. when Germanfest opens its five day run. The ceremonial keg tapping will take place at 6 p.m. WANE 15 will be live during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Here’s what’s new this year:

German Bier Flight – Take your tastebuds to Germany with this first ever offering. Try four different imported German beers and tap and vote for your favorite.

– Take your tastebuds to Germany with this first ever offering. Try four different imported German beers and tap and vote for your favorite. Familienfest! – This family focused celebration takes place at Headwaters Park West on Saturday, June 10 from 11 AM – 6 PM with a variety of games, prizes, hands on activities, live entertainment, and Wienerdog races. All activities are free and there will be food and beer for sale. The first 1,000 families through the gate receive a VIP Welcome Bag.

Mingles and Singles Night – Take part in speed friending and speed dating at 6 p.m. on Thursday. All ages are welcom.

Here’s a schedule of major Germanfest events:

Headwaters Lincoln Pavillion Events (Free to participate in all events; prizes included)–

Wednesday 6/7 | 7 – 9 PM |Swing hard and fast in the Hammerschlagen

Thursday 6/8 (NEW) | 6 – 7:30 PM | Mingle & Singles Night (Meet someone new in separate

rounds of speed friending + speed dating)

Thursday 6/8 | 7:30 PM | Flaunt it if you got it in the Leg’s N Lederhosen contest

Friday 6/9 | Hoist a stein in the Masskrugstemmen

Saturday 6/10 | 7 – 8 PM | Learn a new dance at Polka Like at Star

Sunday 6/11 | 11 AM – Noon | German language church service and enjoy an afternoon in

the biergarten

Headwaters Park West (Free to enter + participate in all events + door prizes)

Saturday 6/10 | 11AM – 6 PM | Familienfest is all about an affordable family experience at

Germanfest. Featuring a Graffiti Wall, Root Beer Run, visits from Johnny TinCap, Icy D, and

Casey the Cash Cow, Teen Games hosted by Pave the Path, pop up radio recording booth,

and much more!! Headlined by Wienerdog Nationals at 4 PM. Prizes for all games and

contests, VIP Welcome Bags for the first 1,000 families through the gates, and giveaways all

day long! Partial menu and beer available for sale on the West side, including $1 hot dogs.