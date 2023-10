FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, those in need can meet with an attorney to have a will drafted for free. It’s all possible thanks to Matthew 25.

Matthew 25’s Director of Operations, Lauren Tosland, stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Slots are extremely limited. A donation to a charity is required to take advantage of this offer. You can click here to learn more.