FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brides can check off all the major tasks on the wedding to-do list during an expo Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum.

The annual Fall Bridal Spectacular is back, with plenty of vendors and resources ready to help on the big day.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. Kids ages 12 and under get in for free.