FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a combination of jazz music and fireworks you won’t want to miss.

Jazzworks! at the Botanical Conservatory is a tradition returning Saturday to wrap up the weeklong Three Rivers Festival.

The outdoor concert features performers Los Galaxy, Lisa McDavid and Ty Causey. Stick around after dark for a prime view of the festival’s fireworks finale.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair and snag a spot for the show when the doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing Company. No outside food or drinks are permitted.

Admission is $10. Ages 3 and under get in free.