WOWO to host 75th annual Citywide Fire Drill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, WOWO radio will host the 75th annual Citywide Fire Drill.

All schools within Fort Wayne will participate in the evacuation drill with one school designated as the host school, acting as a central location for activating the fire alarm, the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) said. Snider High School has been chosen as the host school and will make the 911 call.

After students recognize the simulated fire emergency, FWFD said students will pull the alarm at Snider High School and evacuate per COVID-19 recommendations. The students and staff will experience a simulated “fire” with the help of special effects, including non-toxic “smoke.” During the event, FWFD will respond to the simulated “fire” with firefighters in full gear.

The other schools participating will run the evacuation portion of the drill only, FWFD said. Each school will receive the fire alarm notification via WOWO. Once the alarm has been broadcasted, all schools will evacuate per COVID-19 recommendations, perform accountability requirements and return to the building.

The fire department is encouraging schools to use the time to engage in fire safety dialogue and training.