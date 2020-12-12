WOWO Radio’s annual Penny Pitch radio-thon ends with goal breaking total

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WOWO Radio concluded its annual Penny Pitch Radio-Thon Friday evening with a goal breaking total raised.

When the radio-thon began Thursday morning, the goal was to bring in $30,000 to go towards free mental health counseling at Crosswinds of Fort Wayne – which organizers say is especially needed during the pandemic.

The radio station ended up bringing in $75,725 after a last second $5 thousand donation from a caller.

The grand total does not include money put in donation buckets at Sweetwater or donations sent in by mail.

Organizers expect to have a final total by the end of December.

