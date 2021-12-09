WOWO partners with GiGi’s Playhouse for 74th annual Penny Pitch Radiothon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Talk station WOWO is holding their 74th annual Penny Pitch fundraiser at Sweetwater Sound on Thursday and Friday.

The annual fundraiser has benefitted various non-profits throughout Fort Wayne. This year’s funds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers. The organization plans to use these funds towards theGiGi-U career development program, the Genesis Health Bar, and a new van.

This year’s radiothon ends at 6 p.m. Thursday and resumes 5 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday.

As part of this year’s Penny Pitch, WOWO is also holding an online auction for prizes like Komets season tickets, a Purdue Fort Wayne/Fort Wayne Mad Ants suite combo, and a 30-minute “discovery flight” in a Cirrus SR20 aircraft.

A final total is expected to be announced at the end of the month.

Interested in donating? Learn more on this year’s fundraiser here.

