FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Iconic Fort Wayne radio station WOWO has moved it’s location on the FM dial. Prior to this morning, the station could be found at 107.5 FM, but now the simulcast of its 1190 AM signal can be found at 92.3 FM.

WOWO has been broadcasting on the AM dial since 1925, making it one of the longest operating radio stations in the United States. It previously was simulcast on 92.3 from March of 2012 through January of 2016 before that station slot became home to Big 92.3 and its classic hits format.

Federated Media VP/GM Ben Saurer explains the reason for the change, “In our most recent WOWO survey to our listeners, the desire for a stronger signal was the most mentioned adjustment suggested. We believe the addition of 92.3FM will meet our listeners request while complimenting the legendary 1190AM signal.”