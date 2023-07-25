FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is home to 24 African Penguins. One of the Wild Encounters it getting to help feed them.

The penguins eat Capelin fish, which are part of the Sardine family, as well as Lake Smelt and Herring.

“You feed them headfirst because that’s how the gills kind of go and that’s the natural way they would be moving,” Gianna Porfilio, the penguins’ Animal Care Specialist, said. “You just kind of aim it down and somebody will most likely steal it.”

The penguins constantly need different amounts of food depending on if they’re molting or laying eggs, so the keepers let the penguins regulate themselves.

“They’re really good at monitoring their own bodyweight. Usually when we come out here, we’re out here for about 45 minutes at a time. They definitely take turns and they’ll come back and then they’ll leave and they’ll come back again. We do chart as well to make sure that everybody’s at least eating something,” Porfilio said.

The penguins love shiny things and there’s a disco ball in their area behind the scenes. Bubbles are another enrichment activity.

Penguin Robin considers popping a bubble during some enrichment time.

“It’s kind of like entertaining a toddler. Sometimes they love it and sometimes they don’t,” Porfilio said.

The penguins are native to South Africa.

“Our climate in Indiana is actually pretty similar. These guys can’t come outside if it’s below 32 degrees in the winter, but other than that, they are really out here most of the time. Their water is ambient temperature so we don’t heat it or cool it so whatever temperature it is. It was reading about 70 degrees this morning,” Porfilio said.

While penguins are birds genetically, they can’t fly.

“Most birds that can fly have hollow bones. That’s the difference. These guys do not have hollow bones, much like mammals, and that’s what makes them not be able to fly,” Porfilio explained. “But they do fly through the water. They are very good swimmers.”

The penguins at the zoo have bands on their arms to help identify them. The females have the bands on their right arm and the males have the bands on their left arm. The bands are also different colors.

“If the color of the bands match, it means that they’re a pair. These guys do mate for life,” Porfilio said.

The zoo’s colony is part of the species survival plan. Baby Nova hatched February 9, 2023.

Penguin chick Nova.

“These guys are very endangered. So being able to bring one of them into the world was super cool for all of us,” Porfilio said. “She was the first egg in the clutch. We had quite a few eggs, but she was our only successful chick.”

Nova’s parents are mom Echo and dad Cricket. They have a light teal arm band.

“It’s actually a fourth generation. She was named after her great-grandfather. His name was Star and that’s why she gets Nova as a name. You can tell she’s a little bit different in coloration. Her head is all black. She’ll be that color for about a year and a half and then she’ll molt and she’ll get fully black and white,” Porfilio said.

The oldest penguin in the group is 25, but they’re all great ambassadors for their species.

“Being able to see an animal like this, that’s endangered, the whole goal of our zoo is to connect kids with animals and you tend to care about things that you can understand. So, just people coming and seeing them and seeing us interact with them and seeing how we love them. It’s just awesome that they can also love them that way too, you know. So, I think that’s really, really cool. That’s the whole goal of our zoo,” Porfilio said.

Wild on WANE airs on WANE 15 every Tuesday at 5 p.m. and on First News Saturday from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.