FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Would you know what to do in an active shooter situation? In light of recent attacks in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, you might be asking yourself that question.

WANE 15 spoke with experts to for advice on what you should do in the event of a tragedy.

When it comes to an active shooting situation, Indiana State Police say prevention is key, and if you see something, say something.

If you find yourself in an active shooter situation, there are three options to help increase your chances of survival.

Ideally, get training from a professional and practice so if the skills you’ve gained need used, you won’t be second guessing yourself on what to do. But the following advice summarizes the actions that need taken.

Run – Escape if possible Have an escape route in mind.

After escaping, raise your hands and follow police orders. Hide – If escape is not possible ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Block entry to your hiding place, lock doors and silence phones. Fight – Only as last resort ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Find items that can be used as weapons to attack the shooter.

After the shooting stops, you could find those around you in need of medical help. Mike Miller of Be Prepared Training says there are two things you need to immediately look for: is the person breathing and is the person bleeding?

If the person is not breathing….

Tilt the person’s head back to help airflow Expose the chest area and start compression. Continue compression at 100 beats per minute until first responders arrive.

If person is bleeding…

Find the area where the person is bleeding Expose the wound Apply immediate, direct pressure to the wound with both hands. Continue to hold pressure until bleeding is controlled or help arrives. If bleeding does not stop use materials such as a shirt to pack the wound and then continue to hold pressure. If need, apply a tourniquet above the wound until first responders arrive.

What are Red Flag laws?

“Active shooter suspects, they don’t just wake up one day and go out and commit the act. There are triggering events that lead up to why these things happen.” Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker

In President Donald Trump’s speech to the nation on Monday, he made mention of ‘Red Flag’ laws. Indiana has such a law, so what is it? A ‘Red Flag’ law generally allows law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from people who are deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

When the law is administered, police take any and all weapons from the individual while they are mentally evaluated. Within 14 days a hearing is set to determine if the guns can be returned to the owner. If not, the guns stay in the possession of police. After 180 days, authorities will sell the weapons and return the money from the sale back to the owner.

Indiana is one of more than a dozen states that has a red flag law. Indiana’s Jake Laird Law was passed in 2005 and according to Indiana State Police has been used more than 600 times.

If your business, organization or church would like to learn more on how to respond to an active shooter event, the Indiana State Police hold classes and training events. For more information about the training click here.

Be Prepared Training Inc. holds classes for those interested in learning CPR and controlled bleeding. You can contact Mike Miller at beprepared.michael@gmail.com

To learn more about the Jake Laird Law, click here.