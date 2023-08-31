AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — One of the biggest car auctions is making its way to the area for the annual Labor Day weekend auction with Auburn Worldwide Auctioneers.

Over 200 cars will be up for auction in a 3-day event starting Thursday. Some of the cars include a 1947 Ford Deco Rod, a 1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A S Roadster, a 1963 Chevy Corvette Fuel Injected Split Window Coupe, and many more.

Not only will cars be up for auction– there will also be tons of car memorabilia including neon signs, replica cars, gas pumps, a boat bar and more.

Every day, the auction will start around noon, where memorabilia will be going on auction first. After auctioning off other items, then come the cars. There will also be a car corral and a swap meet as well, which are both free events.

Saturday evening will be the main event, where most of the high-end cars are expected to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Some of those cars include the 2021 Ford GT Carbon Series and a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, the latter of which was recently owned by baseball player Yoenis Céspedes.

Food and drinks will be available on-site, as well as free campus parking and admission to the car corral and swap meet. A trolley will also be going around picking up people and dropping them off.

If you can’t make the auction for any of the three days, you can still stream the auction, as well as place bids on items. You can find that information, as well as all of the items being auctioned, on the website.