World Rivers Day raises money to educate youth on three rivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friends of the Rivers hosted Fort Wayne’s first ever World Rivers Day event at Promenade Park, but while the event is one day only, they’re hoping to inspire people to celebrate the city’s three major rivers every day.

Friends of the Rivers is hoping to raise enough money from their event to give Fort Wayne’s younger generations a chance to get up close and personal with the city’s waterways. To do this, they had artists decorate more than 170 paddles for their Paddles Aweigh project and hoped to sell as many as possible.

“We’ve invited schools to come on the boat to learn, yet it’s very expensive for the schools to do this,” said Irene Walters, chair of Paddles Aweigh. “Paddles Aweigh a project, a means of which was to raise the money to give scholarships to school.”

The group has come up with educational curriculum on the rivers for third through twelve graders. They want to raise enough money from World Rivers Day to give access to as many students as they can. Their hope is that, that kind of experience will spark a passion in the students for the three rivers and the rest of Fort Wayne’s environment.

“We want to develop the next generation into river stewards and Friends of the Rivers so they take care of our natural resources,” Walters.

Michelle Marqueling was a featured artist for the event. She said she wanted to get involved because as someone who has grown up around the St. Joe, Maume, and St. Marys rivers, she sees the importance of preserving them.

“It’s our origin story,” said Marqueling. “It’s what started our city and I think it’s energizing downtown and everything again so I think it’s a really unique feature that we have in our city and we’re really fortunate to have everybody energized around the rivers.”

Friends of the rivers is hoping to raise at least $100,000 from the sales of the Paddles Aweigh products. World Rivers Day has been celebrated internationally since 2005 but this is the first year it has been recognized in Fort Wayne.