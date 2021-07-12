Workshop offers potential business owners a look into the future for their products or services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Calling all potential business owners, experts are hosting a workshop to tell you if a product or service will be able to make money for a business.
The Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District is hosting an in-person Ideation Workshop. This 2.5-hour course is led by an experienced instructor who will walk participants through a process to determine if your product or service can support a profitable and sustainable business. The fee for this workshop is $35.
After completing the workshop, applicants can apply to the 9-week Build Institute Fort Wayne Entrepreneur Education Course. It is offered both virtually and in-person. The program fee is $175 for virtual and $275 for in-person instruction. Food will be provided for face-to-face sessions only.
For more information, please visit BuildInstituteFW.org or contact the Build program administrator at AskSEED@cityoffortwayne.org or (260) 422-2304, ext. 221.