Workshop offers potential business owners a look into the future for their products or services

Effective January 1, 2018, the Fort Wayne Urban Enterprise Zone footprint expanded by 75 percent to almost seven square miles. The expansion included many of the city’s major corridors. With the new boundaries, also comes a change in the name to the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District, or SEED.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Calling all potential business owners, experts are hosting a workshop to tell you if a product or service will be able to make money for a business.

The Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District is hosting an in-person Ideation Workshop. This 2.5-hour course is led by an experienced instructor who will walk participants through a process to determine if your product or service can support a profitable and sustainable business. The fee for this workshop is $35. 

After completing the workshop, applicants can apply to the 9-week Build Institute Fort Wayne Entrepreneur Education Course. It is offered both virtually and in-person. The program fee is $175 for virtual and $275 for in-person instruction. Food will be provided for face-to-face sessions only.

For more information, please visit BuildInstituteFW.org or contact the Build program administrator at AskSEED@cityoffortwayne.org or (260) 422-2304, ext. 221. 

