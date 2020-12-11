WorkOne to provide job help over the phone only

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northeast Indiana Works will service its customers over the phone moving forward.

WorkOne said in a news release Friday that it will transition to serving customers at all 11 WorkOne Northeast career centers by phone indefinitely, effective Monday. WorkOne said the change was “due to the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.”

WorkOne will still allow job seekers and those seeking unemployment benefits to use phones and computers in its offices in Fort Wayne, Auburn and Marion, but by appointment only.

“This has obviously been a challenging time; we’ve had quite a few service adjustments throughout 2020,” said Northeast Indiana Works President Edmond O’Neal. “But we feel the latest move is in the best safety interests of our staff and customers. We remain committed, meanwhile, to providing the best customer assistance possible under the circumstances.”

Those in need of WorkOne Northeast services can call centers. Phone numbers can be found at www.neinworks.org/workone-locations.